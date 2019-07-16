Gamache’s walk leads Midland to 2-0 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Dan Gamache drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 2-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday.

The walk by Gamache, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Nate Mondou got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning.

Cody Stull (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jake Haberer (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Travelers were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the RockHounds' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.