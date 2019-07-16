Sneed, Stubbs fuel 4-1 Round Rock win over Memphis

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Garrett Stubbs hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Cy Sneed tossed seven scoreless innings as the Round Rock Express beat the Memphis Redbirds 4-1 on Tuesday.

The home run by Stubbs scored Alex De Goti to give the Express a 2-0 lead.

After Round Rock added two runs, the Redbirds cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when John Nogowski hit a solo home run.

Sneed (6-6) allowed five hits while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

Jake Woodford (5-6) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

Johan Mieses singled three times for the Redbirds.