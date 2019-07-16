Baumann’s no-hitter carries Bowie to 6-0 win over Harrisburg

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Michael Baumann pitched a no-hitter, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 6-0 victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday.

Baumann (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out 10 and walked two.

Bowie scored one run in the sixth on an RBI single by Ryan McKenna. The Baysox scored again in the seventh inning, when they scored five runs, including a two-run double by T.J. Nichting.

Brad Boxberger (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

McKenna doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

The Senators were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.