Velasquez expected to start for the Phillies against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-33, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-46, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-1, 3.46 ERA, .98 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-5, 4.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Phillies are 28-20 on their home turf. Philadelphia has hit 119 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads them with 24, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 26-21 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 156 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 33, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 16-2. Clayton Kershaw secured his eighth victory and Bellinger went 4-for-6 with two home runs and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Zach Eflin registered his ninth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 45 extra base hits and is batting .267. Bruce is 9-for-38 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 33 home runs and has 75 RBIs. Max Muncy is 8-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Juan Nicasio: 10-day IL (groin), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (right forearm strain), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jean Segura: day-to-day (heel), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).