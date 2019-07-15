Titus’ homer leads Ogden to 9-3 win over Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Jimmy Titus hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 9-3 win over the Missoula Osprey on Monday.

The home run by Titus scored Zac Ching and Marco Hernandez to give the Raptors a 3-0 lead.

Missoula answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one, including an error that scored Liover Peguero.

The Raptors later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Ogden right-hander Alfredo Tavarez (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Patrick McGuff (3-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.