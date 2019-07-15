Warren’s homer leads Greeneville to 5-2 win over Kingsport

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Cameron Warren hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Greeneville Reds to a 5-2 win over the Kingsport Mets on Monday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Mets.

The home run by Warren scored Allan Cerda and Cristian Olivo and was the game's last scoring play.

Garrett Wolforth hit an RBI double, bringing home Tyler Callihan in the second inning to give the Reds a 1-0 lead. The Mets came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Kennie Taylor hit a sacrifice fly and Scott Ota hit an RBI single.

Greeneville tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Wolforth hit an RBI double, bringing home Carlos Reina.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alec Byrd (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Hector Rodriguez (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.