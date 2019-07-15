Cleveland opens 4-game series at home against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (29-59, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (51-40, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-8, 4.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Indians: Adam Plutko (3-1, 4.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Detroit to begin the four game series.

The Indians are 22-17 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has hit 119 home runs as a team this season. Carlos Santana leads the club with 21, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Tigers are 14-24 against AL Central Division opponents. Detroit has hit 77 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Nicholas Castellanos leads them with eight, averaging one every 43.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 95 hits and has 54 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Castellanos leads the Tigers with 96 hits and has 33 RBIs. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .267 batting average, 6.42 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), JaCoby Jones: 10-day IL (back), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).