Gaskins’ triple leads AZL Giants Orange over AZL D-backs in 10 innings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Najee Gaskins hit an RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning to lead the AZL Giants Orange to a 3-2 win over the AZL D-backs on Monday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the AZL D-backs.

Enoc Watts scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Gaskins tripled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Marco Gonzalez (2-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jhonny Valdez (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.