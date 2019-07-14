Rodriguez hits walk-off single, Aguascalientes beats Tabasco 11-10

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Rodriguez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes defeated the Olmecas de Tabasco 11-10 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Julian Castro scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double.

The single by Rodriguez capped an improbable comeback for the Rieleros, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Eliezer Ortiz and Castro both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Olmecas took a 10-8 lead in the top of the sixth when Ramon R Ramirez scored on an error as part of a four-run inning.

Fernando Irazoqui (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Derrick Loop (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Olmecas did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Daniel Carbonell singled three times, also stealing two bases for the Olmecas. Jovan Rosa singled four times, scoring a run and also driving one home.

The teams split the doubleheader after Tabasco won the first game 6-4.