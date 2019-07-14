Sports
Billings beats Grand Junction 6-4
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Valentin Martinez scored on a groundout in the sixth inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 6-4 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Sunday.
The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Mustangs a 5-4 lead before Quincy McAfee hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
The Mustangs tied the game 4-4 when TJ Hopkins hit an RBI single, scoring McAfee in the fifth.
Frainger Aranguren (2-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ever Moya (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
Colin Simpson homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Rockies.
