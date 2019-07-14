Krook, Rosenberg and Salinas shut out Pensacola, Montgomery wins 4-0

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Krook, Kenny Rosenberg and Jhonleider Salinas combined for a shutout as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-0 on Sunday.

Rosenberg (9-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked three while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Jorge Alcala (5-6) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

In the fifth inning, Montgomery went up 1-0 on a home run by Brett Sullivan. The Biscuits scored again in the sixth when Tristan Gray drew a bases-loaded walk and Lucius Fox hit a two-run single.

Sullivan homered and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Caleb Hamilton doubled and singled for the Blue Wahoos. Pensacola was held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Montgomery staff recorded its 15th shutout of the year.