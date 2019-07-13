Richards’ homer leads Vermont to 2-0 win over Batavia

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Kevin Richards hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Vermont Lake Monsters a 2-0 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Saturday.

Jack Cushing (1-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Batavia starter Jackson Rose (3-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Muckdogs were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Lake Monsters' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.