‘He just had a natural talent.’ 1972 Fresno City Amateur champion Mike Barr is remembered

Mike Barr, who put his stamp on the central San Joaquin Valley, is remembered by his family and friends. Barr died July 7. He was 65. Special to The Bee.

When Mike Barr competed in amateur golf championships, he always found a way to be near the top of the leaderboard.

He won the 1972 Fresno City Amateur championship when he was just 18 years old and captured the Sunnyside Country Club championship four times.





Barr died July 7. He was 65.





“He just had a natural talent,” said his longtime friend Steve Menchinella who is pro emritus at Sunnyside. “I don’t think he took a lot of lessons and was a real rough guy and once you got to know him he was a big softie.”

Along with winning the Fresno City and Sunnyside titles, Barr had wins in the Pro Scratch (two times), the 1986 Northern California Best Ball, the 1988 Champions Golf Tournament in Houston, the Carmel Valley Ranch Club Championship and the San Joaquin Country Club championship.

But it was the 1972 Fresno City Amateur Championship that will stay with longtime golfer Bill Finn, who compiles The Bee’s “Fore You” golf listings, for a long time.

Finn was part of a three-man committee that ran the ‘72 tournament.

Barr mastered the Riverside Golf Course with 282 for 72 holes, six strokes under par, shattering the tournament-record 289 that was set by Jerry Heard in 1969. The record held up until 1991 when the tournament went to 54 holes, Finn said.

“I always enjoyed being around him,” Finn said. “I remember I was at the 12th hole and it was 350 yards and he hits the ball and the ball went 300 yards. It was amazing with some of the things he did. I don’t think I saw him lose his temper. I’m going to miss him.”

Barr was a farmer when he was 24 and partnered in his family’s business, Barr Packing Co. in Sanger.

He went from Sanger High to USC (didn’t play golf) before golfing at San Diego State, last competing in 1975. He set his sights on the amateur golf tournaments and was successful.

“I think he was kind of like a legend around this place in Sanger and Fresno,” said his wife of 41 years, Midge. “He loved playing at Sunnyside and San Joaquin. He just loved playing golf period.”

Mike Barr

Born: July 19, 1953

Died: July 7, 2019

Residence: Sanger

Occupation: Barr Packing Co. in Sanger

Survivors: Midge, his wife of 41 years; his daughter, Alison Barr; his daughter, Merryann Barr Foxen and her husband, Chris Foxen; his brother, Kirkwood Barr, his wife Sandra and their three children; his sister, Julie Vernengo, and her husband, Ken; and his brother-in-law, Gary Busick, and his wife, Toni

Services: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest Church, 5415 N. West Avenue in Fresno

Donations may be made to The First Tee Fresno, thefirstteefresno.org