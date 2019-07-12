Sports
Carter hits two homers as Monclova defeats Mexico 9-4
MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Chris Carter hit two of the Monclova Acereros' five home runs in a 9-4 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Friday.
Ricky Rodriguez, Alex Mejia and Noah Perio also homered for the Acereros.
Carter hit a solo shot in the third inning off Dusten Knight and then hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Ulises Lopez.
Monclova starter Geno Encina (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and 11 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Knight (2-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing six runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.
Japhet Amador homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Diablos Rojos.
