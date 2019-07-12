Avalo hits walk-off single, Rocky Mountain beats Billings 3-2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Luis Avalo hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Billings Mustangs 3-2 on Friday.

Bryan Torres scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a single by Avalo.

The Mustangs tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Reniel Ozuna hit a solo home run.

Reliever Joel Pinto (2-0) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while walking two to pick up the win. Johnnie Schneider (2-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Edwin Sano tripled and singled in the win.