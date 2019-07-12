After three straight wins, here is what Fresno FC coach is challenging his team to do

Fresno FC going through preparations for Saturday’s home match Fresno FC will host New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Chukchansi Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno FC will host New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Chukchansi Park.

Fresno FC coach Adam Smith is hoping his team can continue its winning ways.

Sure ties are great, but to him wins are even better as the club prepares for its match against New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Chukchansi Park.

“I challenge the guys,” he said. “We’ve proved that we can compete in the league, but ties are not going to get us in the playoffs. We need to get some points on the board and wins, and they’ve responded.”

The Foxes have won three straight matches in the USL Championship and sit in third place in the Western Conference at 8-2-7 with 31 points — four behind conference leader Phoenix Rising FC.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After drawing with OKC Energy FC and Portland Timbers 2, Fresno defeated San Antonio FC, El Paso Locomotive FC and Sacramento Republic FC.

Fresno beat Sacramento 1-0 on July 3 behind Diego Casillas’ goal in the 77th minute. He hopes his team can continue piling up wins.

“We just have to execute,” Casillas said. “Just stay together as a team, and we’ve been doing that and it’s been working pretty well.”