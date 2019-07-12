Nationals take on the Phillies following Corbin’s strong showing

Washington Nationals (47-42, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-43, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (10-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) Phillies: Nick Pivetta (4-3, 5.84 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Patrick Corbin. Corbin pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Phillies are 24-22 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia is slugging .423 as a unit. Ranger Suarez leads the club with a 1.000 slugging percentage.

The Nationals are 25-17 against the rest of their division. Washington's team on-base percentage of .325 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .403.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and is batting .243. Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 20 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Brian Dozier is 8-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 8-2, .263 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Juan Nicasio: 10-day IL (groin), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake Arrieta: day-to-day (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm).