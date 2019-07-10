Hernandez, Govern lead the way for AZL Royals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Omar Hernandez doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the AZL Royals topped the AZL Giants Black 8-3 on Thursday.

Jimmy Govern doubled and singled twice with two runs for AZL Royals.

AZL Giants Black tied the game 1-1 in the first after Ryder Jones hit an RBI double, bringing home Richgelon Juliana.

After AZL Royals added a run in the second when Govern scored on a groundout, the AZL Royals extended their lead in the fourth inning when Govern scored on an error.

AZL Royals right-hander Anderson Paulino (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Cruz (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up three runs and five hits over four innings.