Scruggs, Liddi lift Yucatan over Laguna 8-6
LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Xavier Scruggs was a home run short of the cycle, driving home two runs as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 8-6 on Wednesday.
Alex Liddi tripled and doubled with three RBIs for Yucatan.
Laguna cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth after Francisco Ferreiro hit a two-run double.
Yucatan answered in the next half-inning, scoring five runs to extend its lead. Liddi hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run triple by Scruggs en route to the six-run lead.
The Algodoneros saw their comeback attempt come up short after Ciro Norzagaray hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to help cut the Yucatan lead to 8-6.
Yucatan right-hander Cesar Valdez (11-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Martinez (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after he allowed one run on just two hits over three innings.
Yucatan improved to 4-1 against Laguna this season.
