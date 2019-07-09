Armenteros’ run leads Stockton to 6-5 win over Visalia

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Mickey McDonald hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the eighth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 6-5 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday.

The fielder's choice started the scoring in a five-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Stockton took the lead when Ryan Gridley hit an RBI single and then added to it when Alfonso Rivas hit a two-run double and Gridley scored on a groundout.

In the top of the ninth, Visalia cut into the deficit on a home run by Camden Duzenack that scored Renae Martinez and Eduardo Diaz.

Jharel Cotton (1-1) got the win in relief while Cole Bartlett (5-4) took the loss in the California League game.

Duzenack homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Rawhide.