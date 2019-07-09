Sports
Liddi, Jones and Scruggs lead Yucatan in win
LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi had four hits, while Jonathan Jones and Xavier Scruggs recorded three apiece as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Algodoneros Union Laguna 11-5 on Tuesday.
Liddi doubled and singled three times, driving home three runs. Jones singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.
Down 2-0 in the third, Laguna cut into the lead when Ciro Norzagaray hit an RBI single, driving in Adrian Gutierrez.
Yucatan answered in the next half-inning, scoring five runs to extend its lead. The Leones sent 10 men to the plate as Liddi and Yeison Asencio hit two-run doubles en route to the six-run lead.
The Leones later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Jones and Liddi hit RBI singles, while Humberto Sosa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Scruggs in the eighth.
Yucatan right-hander Yoanner Negrin (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Frankie De La Cruz (5-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 12 hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Michael Choice homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Algodoneros. Norzagaray tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.
With the win, Yucatan improved to 3-1 against Laguna this season.
