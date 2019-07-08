Williamsport beats Mahoning Valley 3-0

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Nicolas Torres and McCarthy Tatum scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a 3-0 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Corbin Williams stole home later in the inning.

Alejandro Made (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Francis Cespedes (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Scrappers were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Crosscutters' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teams split the doubleheader after Mahoning Valley won the first game 4-0.