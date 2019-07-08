Manzanero hits walk-off single, Dayton beats South Bend 5-4

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Pabel Manzanero hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Dayton Dragons beat the South Bend Cubs 5-4 on Monday.

Miles Gordon scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch with two outs in the inning and advanced to third following singles by Bren Spillane and Manzanero.

The single by Manzanero capped an improbable comeback for the Dragons, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Spillane hit a two-run single and Michael Siani hit an RBI single earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Cubs took a 4-1 lead in the top of the seventh when Cole Roederer hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Christopher Morel.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Connor Bennett (3-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Sean Barry (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.