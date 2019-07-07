Watson’s double leads Stockton to 7-3 win over Visalia

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Josh Watson hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 7-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Ports.

The double by Watson, part of a two-run inning, gave the Ports a 4-3 lead before Alfonso Rivas hit an RBI triple later in the inning.

The Ports later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Robert Mullen hit an RBI double, while Jeremy Eierman hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Mullen was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs for Stockton.

Bryce Conley (1-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Visalia starter Jeff Bain (4-6) took the loss in the California League game.