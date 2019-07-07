Garcia’s homer leads Augusta to 7-1 win over Kannapolis

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Orlando Garcia hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 7-1 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the GreenJackets and a three-game winning streak for the Intimidators.

The home run by Garcia scored Zander Clarke and Mikey Edie to give the GreenJackets a 3-0 lead.

Augusta starter Seth Corry (4-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jason Bilous (2-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over five innings.