Vasquez hits walk-off homer in 10th, Tijuana beats Puebla 5-4

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Niko Vasquez hit a walk-off solo homer in the 10th inning, as the Toros de Tijuana beat the Pericos de Puebla 5-4 on Sunday.

The Toros tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Leandro Castro hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run inning.

The Toros had four relievers combine to throw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Jesus Pirela (4-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Vicente Campos (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Herlis Rodriguez was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the Pericos. Danny Ortiz reached base three times.