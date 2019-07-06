Fresno beats Tacoma 8-5

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Reynolds scored when a runner was thrown out, Alec Keller scored when a runner was thrown out and Matt Reistetter scored when a runner was thrown out in the second inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to an 8-5 win over the Tacoma Rainiers in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The play gave the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead.

After Fresno added three runs in the third on a home run by Brandon Snyder, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Kristopher Negron hit a two-run double.

The Grizzlies later tacked on two runs in the fourth when Jose Marmolejos hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jake Noll to secure the victory.

Fresno starter Logan Ondrusek (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Erik Swanson (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and one hit over 1 2/3 innings.

Jaycob Brugman doubled and singled twice for the Rainiers.

The teams split the doubleheader after Tacoma won the first game 8-7.