Gil’s homer leads AZL Mariners to 10-9 win over AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Edwin Gil hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Mariners to a 10-9 win over the AZL Cubs 2 on Sunday.

The home run by Gil scored Nolan Perez to give the AZL Mariners a 5-3 lead.

Trailing 10-4, the AZL Cubs 2 cut into the deficit with five runs in the eighth inning, including a solo home run by Alexander Guerra.

Starter Christian Pedrol (3-2) got the win while Julio Guante (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.

Guerra hit three solo homers for AZL Cubs 2. The AZL Cubs 2 also recorded a season-high six extra base hits.