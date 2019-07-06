Peterson’s double leads Toledo over Indianapolis in 10 innings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Dustin Peterson hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Toledo Mud Hens to a 9-6 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday.

Ronny Rodriguez scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Peterson. The Mud Hens later scored three more runs in the inning, including an RBI double by Daz Cameron and an RBI single by Pete Kozma.

In the bottom of the inning, Indianapolis scored on a sacrifice fly by Jason Martin that brought home Ke'Bryan Hayes. However, the rally ended when John Schreiber got Christian Kelley to fly out to end the game.

Kozma singled twice, scoring two runs in the win. Dawel Lugo doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs.

Schreiber (4-4) got the win in relief while Tyler Lyons (4-1) took the loss in the International League game.