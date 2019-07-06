Here are ways you can watch the Women’s World Cup and Men’s Gold Cup final in Fresno

U.S. forward Jessica McDonald (22) takes a selfie with fans after the Women’s World Cup semifinal match between the U.S. and England at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France, July 2, 2019. NYT

Are you ready for the Women’s World Cup final? Or how about the CONCACAF Gold Cup final?

Soccer fever will hit the US Sunday, including in Fresno when the U.S. men and women soccer teams will look to capture titles.

The Women’s World Cup final is set to begin at 8 a.m. PST between the U.S. and Netherlands in Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. The U.S. is looking to make it back-to-back titles.

The Gold Cup final will then take center stage in Chicago with the US facing Mexico at 6 p.m. PST. Mexico has won the Gold Cup seven times, while the US claimed the title six times.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The American Outlaws, an unofficial fan group for the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams, have been hosting events during the Women’s World Cup and Gold Cup.

Here are ways you can join other fans with a watch party in Fresno:

Women’s World Cup

Strummers — 833 E Fern Avenue. The American Outlaws is hosting this event.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing — 745 Fulton Street. Doors will open at 7:45 a.m.

Los Panchos — 1000 Fulton Street.

Fat Boys — 3045 W Bullard Ave. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

CONCACAF Gold CUP

Strummers — 833 E. Fern Avenue.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing — 745 Fulton Street. Doors will open at 7:45 a.m.

Los Panchos — 1000 Fulton Street. Pancho Villas Army is hosting.

Fat Boys — 3045 W Bullard Ave.