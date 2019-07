WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Jakson Reetz hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Potomac Nationals defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks 6-1 on Saturday.

Reetz hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning and then hit a three-run homer in the seventh, both off Walker Sheller.

Starter Malvin Pena (5-4) got the win while Sheller (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.