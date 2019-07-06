Fried scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (32-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-36, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (3-4, 3.41 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (9-3, 4.04 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves are 21-13 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has slugged .463, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .590 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Marlins are 14-30 in division matchups. Miami has hit 65 home runs this season, last in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the team with 11, averaging one every 28.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 23 home runs and is batting .309. Austin Riley is 6-for-32 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Anderson leads the Marlins with 30 extra base hits and has 38 RBIs. Jorge Alfaro is 6-for-22 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves Injuries: Anthony Swarzak: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (quad).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Brian Anderson: day-to-day (elbow), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).