Padres beat Dodgers 3-2 in game played amid earthquake

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, steps off home plate after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Ryne Stanek during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, July 5, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo

Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, Eric Lauer threw two strikes in the midst of a strong earthquake that rattled the stadium, and the San Diego Padres edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Friday night.

All-Star lefty Clayton Kershaw pitched seven sharp innings for the Dodgers, but the loss snapped their nine-game home winning streak.

Lauer was facing Enriquè Hernàndez when the quake struck in the fourth. Lauer's first three pitches of the at-bat — including two strikes — came during the shaking that unnerved some fans in the crowd of 49,790 enough to move from their seats in the upper reserve level and caused the press box to lurch for several seconds.

Early magnitude estimates from the U.S. Geological Survey wavered between 6.9 and 7.1.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The TV broadcast was marred by the camera bouncing up and down.

Hernàndez appeared to react to the quake by stepping out of the batter's box after Lauer's third pitch. He eventually flied out to left field to end the inning.

There was nothing said by the public address announcer regarding the quake.

Renfroe's 26th homer off Yimi Garcia (1-3) came with two outs.

Craig Stammen (6-4) got the victory in relief. Kirby Yates earned his 28th save.

YANKEES 8, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his second homer of the game leading off the 11th inning, Brett Gardner added a three-run shot as New York beat Tampa Bay.

Judge connected on the first pitch from Ryne Stanek (0-2) to give him nine career multihomer games. The slugger also went deep in the first against two-way player Brendan McKay as New York extended its AL East lead over Tampa Bay to a season-high 8 1/2 games.

Aaron Hicks tied it in the eighth with a pinch-hit homer for the Yankees.

David Hale (2-0) left with two on and one out in the 11th. Aroldis Chapman walked Travis d'Arnaud with two outs but got a lineout from Tommy Pham to get his 24th save.

The Yankees got also got a pinch-hit homer from Aaron Hicks.

McKay allowed three runs and six hits over five innings in his second pitching start.

Nate Lowe hit his first major league homer and Mike Zunino also went deep for the Rays.

BRAVES 1, MARLINS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Brian McCann hit a bases-loaded single with one out in the ninth inning to lift Atlanta over Miami, which has lost five straight.

The game was delayed 2 hours, 28 minutes by rain.

The Braves had only three hits before the winning rally.

Freddie Freeman led off the ninth with a double. José Quijada (0-3) issued an intentional walk to Josh Donaldson, and the runners advanced on a groundout by Nick Markakis. Quijada loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Austin Riley.

The Marlins brought JT Riddle in from center field to play as a fifth infielder, including three on the right side.

McCann foiled the strategy with his line-drive single to left field.

Luke Jackson (4-2) earned the win.

ANGELS 5, ASTROS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout hit his AL-leading 26th homer, and Kole Calhoun, Shohei Ohtani and Andrelton Simmons also went deep to give Los Angeles a win over Houston.

Calhoun, Ohtani and Simmons all connected off Houston starter Justin Verlander (10-4) as he gave up three home runs for the third time in his last five starts.

The Angels won for the third time in the four games since pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room on Monday. The victory snaps a seven-game skid against Houston and ends a five-game winning streak overall by the Astros.

Noé Ramirez opened the game and threw a perfect first before Felix Pena (6-2) took over and allowed three hits and two runs while striking out five in four innings.

Michael Brantley homered and tied a career high with four hits and Yuli Gurriel had a two-run shot as he homered for the third straight game.

Hansel Robles pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save.

Verlander allowed seven hits and struck out six to move past Hall of Famer Jim Bunning for 18th place on the all-time strikeouts list with 2,859.

PHILLIES 7, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Bruce hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning off closer Edwin Díaz, Mets manager Mickey Callaway lost an early replay challenge that might have cost him late and Philadelphia beat New York.

Nine days after blowing a save in Philadelphia, Díaz (1-6) allowed J.T. Realmuto's double and Bruce's RBI single to start the ninth, which snapped a 2-all tie. The Phillies poured it on after that, batting around and scoring five runs against Díaz, Jeurys Familia and Luis Avilán.

The Phillies have won six straight over the Mets for the first time since a nine-game streak spanning 2007 and '08.

Mets ace Jacob DeGrom allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings, striking out 10 after allowing a homer to Scott Kingery on the first pitch of the game.

Pete Alonso accounted for New York's first two runs with his 29th homer and an RBI double.

Adam Morgan (3-3) got two outs on two pitches to end the eighth.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Davis homered and had three RBIs and Dylan Bundy pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball to snap a four-start losing streak in Baltimore's win over Toronto.

Bundy (4-10) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeout and two walks. Paul Fry finished in the ninth for his second save in three opportunities.

Jonathan Villar added an RBI single for Baltimore.

Sanchez (3-12) allowed two runs and three hits in five innings. He failed to stop a streak of 11 straight losing decisions, dating to April 27.

Brandon Drury hit a two-out solo homer in the seventh, his eighth, for Toronto.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 6, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lorenzo Cain delivered a go-ahead RBI single off Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vázquez in the top of the 10th inning and Milwaukee recovered after blowing a five-run lead in the ninth, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh erased a 6-1 deficit in the ninth. Starling Marte's sacrifice fly scored Melky Cabrera and got Pittsburgh going. Josh Bell followed with a three-run shot to get Pittsburgh within one. Milwaukee reliever Junior Guerra's first pitch to Jung Ho Kang ended up in the left-field bleachers to tie the game.

The Brewers bounced back against Vázquez (2-1). Orlando Arcia singled with one out, moved to third on Manny Piña's single and scored when Cain's sharp grounder got through the hole between first and second base.

Arcia finished 2 for 4, including his 12th homer. Piña and Jesus Aguilar hit two-run shots.

Junior Guerra (3-1) picked up the win after blowing the save.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, ROCKIES 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs, leading Arizona to a win over Colorado.

The Diamondbacks sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run fifth inning, highlighted by Walker's three-run shot off Rockies reliever Jesus Tinoco.

Zack Greinke (10-3) shut out the Rockies on four hits through seven innings, striking out nine.

Alex Avila added a two-run double to help the Diamondbacks end a three-game losing streak. The Rockies lost their fourth in a row, and their club record eight-game winning streak against the Diamondbacks came to an end.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (7-6) was charged with seven runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

ROYALS 7, NATIONALS 4, 11 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a go-ahead single in the 11th inning, and Kansas City snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Washington.

The Nationals, who had won four in a row and eight of their last nine, left 19 men on base — including the bases loaded in the sixth, seventh and 10th innings.

Jonny Venters (0-1), Washington's fifth reliever, loaded the bases with no outs before striking out Whit Merrifield. However, Mondesi poked a single to left past a drawn-in infield to score a run. Alex Gordon then hit a grounder to first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, whose wild throw home allowed two runs to score.

Brian Flynn (2-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam, and Wily Peralta worked the 11th for his second save.

RED SOX 9, TIGERS 6

DETROIT (AP) — Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers homered for Boston, and Eduardo Rodriguez won for the fifth time in his last eight starts in a win over Detroit in a game delayed more than two hours due to rain.

Mookie Betts had three hits and three runs for the Red Sox, who won for the third time in four games.

Detroit dropped to 6-23 since June 1.

Rodriguez (9-4) improved to 5-1 in his last eight starts. He gave up one run on four hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out four before leaving following a rain delay of two hours and four minutes.

Ryan Carpenter (1-6) lost his third straight game. He allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out four and fell to 1-7 in 11 career outings at Comerica Park.

ATHLETICS 5, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Franklin Barreto hit his first home run of the season, Robbie Grossman added a pinch-hit, two-run double in the ninth inning, and Oakland beat Seattle.

The A's won for the sixth time in seven games, thanks to a strong start by Brett Anderson and some key hits in the late innings.

Oakland took advantage of two errors by Seattle right fielder Domingo Santana on one play in the seventh inning to take the lead and cost Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi a chance at a victory in his best start since early May. Grossman provided insurance in the ninth lining a two-out shot off the wall against reliever Dan Altavilla.

Anderson (9-5) pitched into the seventh inning for the fifth time in six starts. He allowed two earned runs or less for the third time in his past four outings. Anderson struck out four and walked none.

Kikuchi (4-6) pitched seven innings for just the third time this season. He struck out five and allowed four hits.

TWINS 15, RANGERS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered on his 26th birthday, Martin Perez held his former team scoreless until the seventh inning and Minnesota routed Texas.

Polanco and rookie Luis Arraez went deep in a six-run second. Those homers, plus long balls by Jonathan Schoop and Mitch Garver, gave the Twins a major league-record 165 before the All-Star break.

In the second, the Twins slugged six extra-base hits in an inning for the first time in 53 years.

Perez (8-3) took a four-hit shutout into the seventh before giving up a walk and three consecutive hits for two runs.

Adrian Simpson (6-6) took the loss.

CARDINALS 9, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — José Martinez, Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler homered, Tommy Edman tripled in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning and St. Louis beat San Francisco.

Kolton Wong had three hits and two RBIs to help the Cardinals win their third straight and keep pace with Milwaukee in the crowded NL Central. Matt Wieters added two hits and an RBI.

Buster Posey had two hits and Alex Dickerson homered for San Francisco, which had its four-game winning streak stopped.

Drew Pomeranz (2-9) took the loss.

Dakota Hudson (7-4) overcame three first-inning walks to win, allowing three runs with six strikeouts in five innings.