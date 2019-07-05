Webb hits walk-off double, Cedar Rapids beats Burlington 3-2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Tyler Webb had a walk-off two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the Burlington Bees 3-2 on Friday. The Kernels swept the short two-game series with the win.

The Bees took a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth when Tim Millard hit a solo home run.

Cedar Rapids starter Josh Winder struck out eight while allowing one run and three hits over seven innings. Carlos Suniaga (3-2) got the win in relief while Tyler Smith (5-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 10-4 against Burlington this season.