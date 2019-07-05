The Latest: Zhang 1st player into 2nd week at Wimbledon

China's Shuai Zhang returns to Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in a Women's singles match during day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Zhang Shuai of China became the first player to reach the second week of Wimbledon after knocking out former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

Zhang set up her second match point with a backhand winner and converted it with a volley winner at the net to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Wozniacki was 4-0 up in the first set and also broke Zhang in the opening game of the second before losing four straight games. The Dane repeatedly grew frustrated with the result of Hawk-Eye challenges, complaining to the chair umpire on several occasions that the calls made by the review system were wrong.

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open but has never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, losing at that stage on six occasions.

___

8:10 a.m.

Coco Gauff will be the headline act on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Not bad for a 15-year-old in her first Grand Slam tournament.

The American will play the last match of the day at the All England Club's biggest stadium when she faces Polona Hercog of Slovenia, another unseeded player.

Gauff has quickly become a star at the grass-court major championship. She beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round and 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second.

Another exciting teenager, 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, will also try to reach the fourth round when he takes on Ugo Humbert on No. 1 Court.

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic faces Hubert Hurkacz earlier in that arena.