Carrillo leads Saltillo to 4-0 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Raul Carrillo allowed just five hits over 7 2/3 innings, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo over the Olmecas de Tabasco in a 4-0 win on Thursday.

Carrillo (7-5) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one.

In the top of the first, Saltillo took the lead on an error that scored Rainel Rosario. The Saraperos then added a run in the third and two in the ninth. In the third, Manny Rodriguez hit a solo home run, while Rosario hit a two-run double in the ninth.

Juan Pablo Oramas (4-7) went seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Olmecas were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Saraperos' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.