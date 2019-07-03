Cannon leads AZL Giants Orange to 14-11 win over AZL White Sox

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Connor Cannon hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the AZL Giants Orange defeated the AZL White Sox 14-11 on Thursday.

Cannon hit a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Vladimir Nunez and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Tyson Messer. P.J. Hilson doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win.

Jorge Labrador (3-0) got the win in relief while Messer (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

In the losing effort, AZL White Sox got contributions throughout its order, as seven players had at least two hits. DJ Gladney doubled and singled three times. The AZL White Sox also recorded a season-high 19 base hits.