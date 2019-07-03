Toglia, Boone lead Boise to 9-2 win over Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Michael Toglia hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Trevor Boone had three hits and three RBI as the Boise Hawks beat the Everett AquaSox 9-2 on Wednesday.

The double by Toglia scored Nic Motley and Isaac Collins to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.

The Hawks later added six runs in the fourth and one in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Boise right-hander Eris Filpo (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kelvin Nunez (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over three innings.

The five extra-base hits for Boise included a season-high five doubles.

With the win, Boise improved to 5-2 against Everett this season.