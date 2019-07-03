Mauricio, Chambers lift Columbia over Greenville 9-2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Ronny Mauricio homered and singled, scoring three runs as the Columbia Fireflies defeated the Greenville Drive 9-2 on Wednesday.

Chase Chambers reached base four times for Columbia.

Columbia batted around in the first inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including a two-run home run by Brian Sharp.

Cole Gordon (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Greenville starter Alex Scherff (3-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Devlin Granberg singled three times for the Drive.