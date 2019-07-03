Castellanos’ single leads Salem to 2-1 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Pedro Castellanos hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday. With the victory, the Red Sox swept the three-game series.

Michael Osinski scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Jagger Rusconi.

In the bottom of the fourth, Fayetteville took the lead on a solo home run by Jake Adams. Salem answered in the seventh inning when Tanner Nishioka hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Keith Curcio.

Andrew Politi (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Shawn Dubin (2-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.