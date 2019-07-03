Brazil’s Willian out of Copa América final due to injury

Argentina's Sergio Aguero, right, helps Brazil's Willian during a Copa America semifinal soccer match at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. AP Photo

Brazilian midfielder Willian was ruled out of Sunday's Copa América final because of a right thigh injury.

Brazil's soccer body said the substitute player will remain with the squad regardless.

Willian felt pain during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Argentina at the Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte.

He scored one goal in the tournament in Brazil's 5-0 win against Peru in the third match of group stage.

Willian was called to the squad after star striker Neymar picked up a right ankle injury days before Copa América's opening match.

Brazil will play the final at the historic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The opponent will be either defending champions Chile or underdogs Peru.