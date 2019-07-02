Longoria’s 2 homers, 5 RBIs help Giants to 10-4 win vs Pads

San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, right, greets third base coach Ron Wotus, left, after hitting his second home run of the night, a three-run home run hit during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in San Diego. AP Photo

With Evan Longoria hitting two impressive home runs and driving in five runs, the San Francisco Giants scored in double digits in three straight games for the first time since 2010.

Longoria and Kevin Pillar had four hits apiece and Donovan Solano hit his first career leadoff homer in the Giants' 10-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

"It's been great to see," manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's a more balanced lineup against lefties and righties and that's showing. Sometimes you get hot, and you get hot right down the line and that's what happened. We've had a lot of guys swing the bats well.

"Longo, a huge day. There's a lot of guys swinging well and it's great to take the pressure off these pitchers."

The Giants, last in the NL West, beat Arizona 10-4 on Sunday and then routed the Padres 13-2 on Monday night.

Tyler Beede pitched seven impressive innings for the Giants, who won their third straight game and for the fourth time in five games. San Diego lost its third straight.

Longoria homered for the third time in two games and has nine overall. He hit one of the Giants' three homers Monday night.

All three homers Tuesday night came off left-hander Matt Strahm (3-7), who has allowed 15 in his last seven starts and 19 this season.

Solano homered on Strahm's fifth pitch, his first.

Longoria homered into the second deck in left-center leading off the second and then drove a three-run shot into the balcony on the fourth level of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner in the fifth. That brought in Solano and Brandon Belt, who opened the inning with singles.

"I feel good at the plate right now so it's nice to go up there and just feel that confidence again and have it kind of translate into results," Longoria said.

Austin Slater hit a pair of RBI doubles off Strahm. The Giants had eight extra-base hits after hitting nine on Monday night.

Beede (2-3) made only one mistake, allowing Franmil Reyes' 25th homer leading off the second, an opposite-field shot over the home run deck in right. He held San Diego to four hits in seven innings, struck out four and walked one.

Strahm allowed seven runs and 11 hits in five innings, struck out six and walked one.

"I felt like I had my stuff. Everything I threw in play got whacked," Strahm said. "Just couldn't get it by them.

"I think if I just kept the ball in the yard it would help me out quite a bit."

Manager Andy Green said he thought Strahm's stuff "was flat. The fastball came out flat and there wasn't a lot of bite to his secondary."

Green said Strahm won't make another start before the All-Star break but will get an inning or two out of the bullpen to "see if we can get back to some of that aggressive life that we've seen in the past from him. That might put him in a good spot going into the second half."

Green said that doesn't necessarily mean Strahm is out of the rotation.

Wil Myers hit a two-run homer off Reyes Moronta in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Travis Jankowski began a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. He started the season on the 60-day IL with a broken wrist.

MACHADO SUSPENSION

Padres slugger Manny Machado served his one-game suspension from MLB for an altercation with an umpire on June 15 at Colorado. Machado had appealed, but the suspension was upheld.

UP NEXT

Giants: Rookie RHP Shaun Anderson (3-2, 3.86) is scheduled to make his 10th start in the series finale Wednesday night.

Padres: Rookie RHP Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.66) is scheduled to make his seventh start and 11th appearance of the season.