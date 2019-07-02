Higgins’ single leads Tennessee to 6-3 win over Birmingham

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- P.J. Higgins hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 6-3 win over the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Smokies and a six-game winning streak for the Barons.

The single by Higgins, part of a three-run inning, gave the Smokies a 4-2 lead before Vimael Machin hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Smokies tacked on another run in the eighth when Connor Myers hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Christian Donahue.

Tennessee right-hander Alex Lange (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lincoln Henzman (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Nate Nolan homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Barons.