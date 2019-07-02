Maciel leads Fort Myers to 8-5 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Gabriel Maciel homered and had three hits as the Fort Myers Miracle defeated the Clearwater Threshers 8-5 on Tuesday.

Fort Myers batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run double by Ryan Jeffers.

Trailing 6-3, the Threshers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Matt Kroon hit an RBI double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt Vierling.

The Miracle later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Trey Cabbage hit a solo home run, while Maciel hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Johan Quezada (3-1) got the win in relief while Clearwater starter Andrew Brown (2-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Fort Myers improved to 7-1 against Clearwater this season.