Los Angeles takes 3-game slide into matchup with Texas

Los Angeles Angels (42-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (46-38, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (2-1, 5.57 ERA) Rangers: Mike Minor (8-4, 2.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 19-20 against the rest of their division. Texas has slugged .446 this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with a .683 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Angels are 15-24 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .437. The Angels won the last meeting 7-6. Luis Garcia recorded his first victory and Trout went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Jeffrey Springs took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 20 home runs and is slugging .683. Danny Santana is 6-for-26 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 41 extra base hits and is batting .301. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-34 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: day-to-day (left hamstring tightness), Asdrubal Cabrera: day-to-day (back stiffness), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Cam Bedrosian: day-to-day (head/face), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).