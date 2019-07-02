Detroit faces off against Chicago in division matchup

Detroit Tigers (27-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-42, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (5-6, 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (4-7, 6.12 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central rivals Chicago and Detroit will square off at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are 20-15 against AL Central opponents. Chicago has slugged .408 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the club with a .528 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 12-20 against division opponents. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and is batting .268. James McCann is 10-for-34 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 34 RBIs and is batting .299. JaCoby Jones is 11-for-37 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .238 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (groin), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).