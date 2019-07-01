Santos, Morales pitch Lakewood to 3-0 win over Delmarva

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Victor Santos allowed just two hits over five innings, and Francisco Morales was also effective on the mound, as the Lakewood BlueClaws shut down the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 3-0 win on Monday.

Santos (4-6) struck out three to get the win.

In the fourth inning, Lakewood took a 1-0 lead on an out that scored Hunter Stovall. The BlueClaws scored again in the seventh when Cole Stobbe scored on an error and Jake Holmes hit an RBI single.

Grayson Rodriguez (7-2) went five innings, allowing one run and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

The Shorebirds were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the BlueClaws' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 10-2 against Lakewood this season.