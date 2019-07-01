Reyes hits grand slam, leads Danville over Bluefield

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Charles Reyes hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 6-2 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Monday.

The grand slam by Reyes capped a five-run inning and gave the Braves a 5-0 lead after Bryce Ball hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when PK Morris hit a two-run single.

The Braves tacked on another run in the seventh when Willie Carter hit an RBI double, scoring Michael Mateja.

Mitch Stallings (2-0) got the win in relief while Bluefield starter Roither Hernandez (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Danville took advantage of some erratic Bluefield pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.