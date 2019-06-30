Bolt hits walk-off single, Las Vegas beats Reno 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Skye Bolt hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Reno Aces 4-3 on Sunday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Aces.

Chris Herrmann scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI triple.

The Aces took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh when Abraham Almonte hit a sacrifice fly, scoring John Ryan Murphy.

Trey McNutt (2-1) got the win in relief while Lucas Luetge (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Domingo Leyba homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Aces.