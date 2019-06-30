Taylor’s sac fly leads AZL D-backs to 4-1 win over AZL Athletics Gold

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Marshawn Taylor drove in Jose Curpa with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, leading the AZL D-backs to a 4-1 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Monday. The AZL D-backs snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Curpa scored on the play to give the AZL D-backs a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Sandy Martinez and then went to third on an out.

The AZL D-backs later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Wilderd Patino scored on a wild pitch, while Taylor hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Jonathan Stroman (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Charles Hall (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.